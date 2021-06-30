OnWednesday, July 1st at 7:00pm, Sotterley continues its 2021 virtualprogramming as Dr. Bettye Kearse discussesThe Other Madisons: the LostHistory of a President’s Black Family.

Inheriting the role ofgriotte–family storyteller–from her mother, Bettye Kearse set out to preserve and deepen the knowledge about her family that oral tradition traces back to President Madison and an African slave named Mandy. As she travels to Virginia, Portugal, and Ghana, she shares with readers her research, her reflections, and her poignant emotional responses to her family’spast.

???????Bettye Kearse was born in Tucson, Arizona and grew up in NorthernCalifornia. She has a B.A. in Genetics from the University of California at Berkeley, a Ph.D. in Biology from New York University, and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. Before retiring and moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, Bettye practiced pediatrics in an inner-city Bostonneighborhood for 31 years.

This webinar is part of Sotterley’s 2021 Common Initiative and Sotterley’s 14th annual Speaker Series. There will be opportunities for Q & A during the webinar. This is a FREE virtual webinar, but advance registration is required. On-line registration is available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

This presentation is made possible by the generous support of MarylandHumanities, the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Authority, and theMaryland Heritage Area Authority.

For more information go to www.sotterley.org or check out Historic Sotterley’s Facebook or Instagram page!

