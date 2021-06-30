(June 30, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will open the new MD 6 (New Market Turner Road) Bridge over Persimmon Creek in St. Mary’s County today. This $2.5 million bridge replaces the previous structure that Tropical Storm Isaias destroyed last summer. Crews will open the bridge to traffic at 1 pm.

The new two-lane MD 6 bridge has a longer span, extending 55 feet andincludes shoulders.MDOT SHA’s contractor ConcreteGeneral, Inc. of Gaithersburg, completed the work, whichaddedadditional scour protections and steel pilingsto extendthe structure’s service life.

The original two-lane bridge was built in 1932.On August 4, 2020, flooding associated with Tropical Storm Isaias compromised thestability of the bridge and the adjacent roadway, resulting in its closure.

MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

