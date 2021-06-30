Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Like this: Like Loading...