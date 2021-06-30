The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored victim witness advocate with the State’s Attorney’s Office Gail Wikoff for her 17 years of dedicated service to Calvert County and the state of Maryland. Gail’s admirable career began on April 5, 2004, as an office assistant III with the BOCC.

Her position was transferred to the State’s Attorney’s Office in December 2004, and she was then promoted to victim witness advocate in August 2009. Gail served as the victim advocate for the State’s Attorney and Deputy State’s Attorney for the last 16 months of her career. She has provided reliable and professional service during her career and helped countless citizens.

Thank you for your service, Gail. Congratulations on retirement!

