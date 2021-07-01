(Gastonia, NC, June 30, 2021) In an unprecedented turnaround, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have now won five straight series. Southern Maryland’s season took a turn on June 15thwhen they took a 4-11 record into Gastonia, North Carolina, and collected their first series win of the 2021 season in a three-game sweep. It was a stretch that ignited the Blue Crabs to win 11 of their next 13 games, including a 12-8 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Wednesday night. Zach Collier and Josh McAdams combined for six hits, two homers, and eight RBI en route to the team’s sixth straight victory.

Brandon Barker (W, 1-3) took the mound for the Blue Crabs this evening in a game dominated by offense. After two innings of play, the Blue Crabs trailed 3-1, but come the third inning the offense shifted into high gear.

Collier and McAdams, two of the hottest bats in the Atlantic League combined for a monstrous ballgame. The pair teamed up to plate two runs in the third inning, tying the score at 3-3. In the fourth inning, Collier kept the ball rolling with a three-run bomb, and McAdams followed with a two-run homer, capping off a five-run fourth inning.

After McAdams doubled in two more runs in the fifth inning, the game was delayed 30 minutes due to a fire alarm malfunction. The Blue Crabs’ smoking hot bats gave Barker a 10-2 lead heading into his fifth and final inning of work.

Gastonia salvaged a blowout loss by plating five late-inning runs, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to extinguish the Atlantic League’s hottest team. Southern Maryland will play their sixth and final game of the season in Gastonia on Thursday night, and will look for their second consecutive series sweep at CaraMont Health Park.

