PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 30, 2021 –In order to provide the safest possible experience for visitors to county pools, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that it will adjust pool hours due to seasonal staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.

Beginning Monday, July 5, 2021, new pool hours will be as follows:

Hall Aquatic Center (130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick; 410-414-8350)

Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30-8 p.m.

Cove Point Pool (750 Cove Point Road, Lusby; 410-394-6248)

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kings Landing Pool (3255 Kings Landing Road, Huntingtown; 443-968-8763)

Monday-Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Closed Friday

In order to safely support longer operating hours, each pool must meet a minimum staffing requirement of four pool managers and 10 lifeguards. Modified hours will remain in effect until this need is met.

Calvert County Government continues to recruit seasonal employees. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2401 or 2402, to learn about open positions.

Lifeguarding certification classes are available through Parks & Recreation at no cost to future employees. Interested parties may contact the Hall Aquatic Center at 410-414-8350 for more information on classes.

