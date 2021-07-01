The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of Maryland.
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
- Portions of DC, Maryland, and Virginia, including the following areas: In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Central, and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys.
- From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday morning.
- Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through early Friday morning with localized rainfall rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible.
- Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.