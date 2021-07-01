ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today named John A. Martin to serve as director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. Martin, the agency’s managing director and chief revenue officer, will succeed Gordon Medenica, who announced his retirement in April.

“Maryland is proud to have one of the best lottery and gaming systems in the country, and with sports betting coming online, we are poised for even more record growth,” said Governor Hogan. “John Martin has done an outstanding job in his role overseeing the agency, and we are fortunate to have him as our new director. I want to sincerely thank Gordon Medenica for his service to Maryland, particularly for the pivotal role he played in establishing our very successful vaccine lottery.”

About John A. Martin.Since 2015, John A. Martin has served as the Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control, where he oversees the $2.5 billion state agency and its 4400 retailers. His current responsibility is managing the top line revenue for traditional lottery products. Prior to being director, he was the assistant director in Maryland for four years with oversight of Sales, Creative Services, Product Development, and Communications. Before moving to Maryland in 2009, John was the Deputy Director of the Office of Sales Management for the 9000 retailers at the Ohio Lottery. He has a communications background and is a graduate of John Carroll University in Ohio.

Martin’s appointment is effective July 1.

Also today, Governor Hogan named two members to the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission:

Thomas M. Brandt, Jr.will serve as the chair of the commission.Brandt is the former Chief Financial Officer for TeleCommunication Systems, a $400 million public Annapolis-based wireless communications technology company. His term is ending June 30 on the Board of Trustees for Teachers and State Employees’ Supplemental Retirement Plans, where he has served since 2016. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the State Retirement and Pension Systems. A CPA, he holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in management science from Duke University.

Bert Hash, Jr. is the retired President and CEO of the Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore (MECU), Inc. Mr. Hash is a seasoned financial services executive with over 44 years of experience in managing various aspects of banking and financial services, including Equitable Bank for 15 years and Provident Bank of Maryland for 12 years. Mr. Hash served as Chairman of the Maryland and District of Columbia Credit Union Association, Vice Chair of the Maryland Credit Union Foundation and Loan Committee Chair of the Baltimore Development Committee. He is a member emeritus of the Board of Directors of the African American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) and is a member of the CUNA Mutual Group Board of Directors.

