(GREAT MILLS, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a St. Mary’s County man early Wednesday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jose Moreno, 26, of Great Mills, Maryland. Moreno is charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and 11 counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Center where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in February 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in St. Mary’s County. On Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Moreno was arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

