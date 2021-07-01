ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce the hiring of Victor Parsley as the Seahawks’ track and field/cross country assistant coach.



Head Coach, Reava P otter stated, “Victor was a standout throughout the interview process and I could not be more excited to have him on board. He aligns with our core values and mission and is going to be a phenomenal addition to our coaching staff.”



Parsley joins the Seahawks after a three-year term with Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut. While in Waterbury, Parsley coached two conference champions and 24 all-conference athletes.



“Thank you, Coach Potter and the hiring committee for selecting me as the Assistant Coach for Cross Country and Track & Field. I’m very excited to join the St Mary’s College community.”



Prior to his stop at Post, Parsley coached at the Cheshire Academy from 2016-2019. While at Cheshire he coached 2018 Gatorade athlete of the year for 2018 in Connecticut and helped six athletes being named All-American. Before Cheshire, Parsley coached at Christ the King Regional High School from 2012-2015.



Before joining the coaching ranks, Parsley completed his Bachelor’s in Hotel and Restaurant Management at The University of New Haven. As an athlete at the University of New Haven he competed in the 100m & 200m dash; as well as Long Jump, 4×100, and 4×400 meter relay. Parsley was named all-conference 18 times, twice was named all New England, and was a team captain both his junior and senior years.

