Taking care of your workplace environment improves your office’s productivity and employee satisfaction. You have to make sure all the after-hours get paid while hoping everyone is honest in clocking their hours. But what if there was a chill way of making your employees clock their hours?

Through a time-off request form , employees are formally able ask their employer for scheduled absence. Especially when most of your work runs through the web. You can differentiate paid breaks from unpaid, make vacation planning easier, and have the goals for your company met sooner than before.

Features of a Time Tracking Service

Whether you choose the Timetrack24 or are eyeing down another time tracking service in the market, the following list of features will help you lock on your choice better!

Working Hours Tracking

Tracking active working hours is always in the best interests of an employer. You need to know how much someone’s worked and contributed to your company. Especially now that over half of the work is a remote opportunity.

Though desktop tracking apps like Upwork’s do a good job closing the gaps between employer and employee, it is still not a dedicated workplace app.

With the specialized time tracking services, you can keep an accurate record of:

How many leaves does an employee take?

For how long do the employees stay on breaks during work?

How soon your employees show up to work?

And, for how long do they stay working after the official hours?

With this crux of an information report, you’re in a better spot to monitor the productive hours. Though all working hours do not count as productive, they’re still far better than non-working hours. However, more importantly, this benefits your employees as well. Because with a better time tracking system, the employees working overtime get to reap the rewards of their hard work!

Accessibility

What’s the best alternative you can think of for a professional time tracking service? Your guess probably didn’t go further than Google Sheets or Google Docs. Now, they’re both excellent services online. But what they’re not is an efficient time tracking service. The differences in loading, updating, editing, and cross-viewing are much inferior to that of dedicated service.

For most time tracking services, you get website access and also a mobile app. The run-time for these websites and apps is specifically optimized. Also, they prove to be extremely user-friendly as they only serve a single purpose.

You can also set your own working statutes in such a service. For example, whether or not you’ve allowed your employees to take multiple breaks during work, rules for delayed submission, etc. These innovations and increased accessibility allow you to track leaves and work hours more accurately. Since the service is easily accessible, your employees hardly have any excuse to stick to it for long.

Planning Ahead

One of the best features of a time tracker is the scheduling feature . You can create your work schedule on a monthly or yearly basis. Though completing the milestones for a month seems much easier than a yearly option, the latter is still always recommended.

Scheduling ahead at work allows you to reach milestones and goals much more efficiently. There is always a progress report that tells you how close you moved to your company targets in a day, week, or month. You can pick up the pace when needed. Also, you can let your employees relax a little when all seems to go well.

Other than effective hitting of targets, you also help your employees plan on their vacations. If you’ve shared a schedule with your employees that covers the entire year, you’re giving them the relief of planning for off days. It is also specifically helpful for you too as keeping sustained progress becomes much easier.

Change Roles Easily

A time tracking service often becomes your secondary source of communication at work. The primary remains to be live mails, chats, and calls. But whenever there is some assigning of work to do or changing of roles, your time tracker or scheduler helps ease the call.

You already have a list of all the employees against their progress and time reports. All you have to do is see who’s having a vacant spot that you can assign a new project to. Only by adding a few shift notes or updating the role status on the service can you let your employees know about the changes in roles.

It also eases the process of changing roles for your remote working employees. The shift of a team from one manager to another usually takes a blow at your productivity. But if you have work reports on brass tacks like in a time tracker service, the shift is usually quite effortless.

