PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –July 1, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:

New Businesses

Caliber Home Loans

3140 West Ward Road, Suite 101, Dunkirk

Dunkin’

2981 Plaza Drive, Dunkirk

301-257-1775

Silverback Strength, LLC

2192 Solomons Island Road, Suites 2 and 3, Prince Frederick

443-295-3329

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

Like this: Like Loading...