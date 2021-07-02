Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employees with careers that span a period of 40, 35, 30 and 25 years were recognized for their years of service to the school system and commitment to education.

Jill Jowdy-Morrow, the physical education teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, has worked for CCPS for 41 years. She started as a long-term substitute at La Plata High School teaching physical education and coaching a varsity field hockey team — “Which I didn’t quite know how to coach,” she said. “It was a good group of girls, and I just followed their lead.”

In October 1980, Jowdy-Morrow interviewed for a PE position that would be split between two elementary schools — Wayside and Glasva. Both schools have since closed with Wayside refurbished, reopened and renamed Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School in the 1988-89 school year. Jowdy-Morrow has been at Higdon ever since.

Working with elementary school-aged children allows her to teach basic movement skills that students will carry on through life. She also wants to instill in them a lifelong love of movement. “I want them to have the power to be in charge of their own health, to know it’s important,” Jowdy-Morrow said.

During a traditional school year — 2019-20 was anything but — Jowdy-Morrow and the students get outside at least for a little while if the weather allows. “They don’t complain —there’s no ‘I’m too hot’, ‘it’s too cold’ — they know what I expect, and they know what to expect from themselves,” she said of the students.

She’s looking forward to getting kids back in the gym and using equipment again. Jowdy-Morrow didn’t have PE in school until she was in eighth grade and while she always knew she wanted to teach; it was around eighth grade that she realized she would like to teach PE.

“I didn’t like how kids like me were picked last for teams. I hated that feeling,” she said, adding that at the time she hadn’t been taught basic athletic skills. “I vowed I would teach kids basic skills like throwing, catching, kicking and running.”

Also honored for the 40 years of service were Brenda Garner, secretary to the director of transportation, and Clifton Posey, building service manager at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

They are three of 37 CCPS employees the school system honored for 40, 35, 30 and 25 years of service.

40 years of service

Brenda Garner, secretary to the director of transportation, CCPS Annex 1 Building

Jill Jowdy-Morrow, physical education teacher, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School

Clifton Posey, building service manager, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

35 years of service

Susan Belmore, art teacher, T.C. Martin Elementary School

Brian Chase, building service manager, Gale-Bailey Elementary School

Tony Chase, building service manager, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

Darrell Clark, building service worker, Maurice J. McDonough High School

John Farmer Jr., building service manager, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center

Robert Opiekun, vice principal, William A. Diggs Elementary School

Lisa Peters, secretary in special education, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building

George Simms, pupil data accounting specialist, Starkey

Jack Tuttle, content specialist — social studies, Starkey

30 years of service

Robert Ansell, pupil personnel worker, Starkey

Tanya Ansell, reading interventionist, Theodore G. Davis Middle School

Heather Beaton, library media specialist, General Smallwood Middle School

Glenn Belmore, risk manager, Starkey

Mary Capper, physical education teacher, Martin

Cheryl Davis, vice principal, North Point High School

Tanya Dorsey, building service manager, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School

Cynthia Fitzsimmons, infants and toddlers teacher, Gwynn

Linda Gill, Ed.D., executive director of schools, Starkey

Todd Glasgow, physical education teacher, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Lawrence Gross, building service assistant manager, Malcolm Elementary School

Jana Heyl, drama teacher (theater arts), McDonough

Lisa Love, secretary in instruction, Starkey

Steven Miller, supervising specialist in transportation, CCPS Annex 1

Sheryl Morrison, pupil personnel worker, Starkey

Carroll Proctor, building service assistant manager, Diggs

Wendy Proctor, building service worker, Gwynn

Leslie Schroeck, high school resource teacher, La Plata High School

Jean Walter, special education instructional assistant, Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School

Bruce Washington, building service manager, St. Charles High School

Vera Young, content specialist — English and language arts, Starkey

Julie Yowell, second-grade teacher, William B. Wade Elementary School

25 years of service

Michael Blaine, Latin teacher, La Plata High School

Amanda Chaney, food service manager, Berry Elementary School

Stephanie Shanholtzer, second-grade teacher, Wade.

