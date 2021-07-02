CoreLife Inc, an innovative preventive healthcare company specializing in the treatment of overall patient health, obesity, and complications associated with obesity, has announced the formation of a new partnership with CalvertHealth to provide wellness and weight management options in Southern Maryland.

Data from the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments demonstrate that Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties have a higher rate of obesity than the state averages. Rates in Calvert also exceed national averages. There is a need and opportunity for health intervention. CalvertHealth is proud to partner with CoreLife to bring these services to Southern Maryland, with the first location opening in Waldorf on August 16 and a Calvert-based location to follow later in the year.

“We are proud to partner with Calvert Health,” said CoreLife Founder and President Sean Kostkowski.“We look forward to working with CalvertHealth to positively impact Southern Maryland communities.”

As a leader in metabolic health, CoreLife enhances total health by providing a multifaceted approach to chronic illnesses, the root causes and related side effects relatedto poor metabolic health and its comorbid disease states,such as, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, stroke, sleep apnea, gallbladder disease, gout and many others.CoreLife implores coordinated medical, behavior sciences, therapeutic exercise programs, and nutrition counseling on site – developing a personalized care plan to help each patient in achieving their health and wellness goals.

CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague says the CoreLife model is what he believes will be most beneficial to patients. “We know obesity is an issue in our community which requires intervention and support and it was important for us to select a partner that would set patients up for the best chance of success now and in the future. Our organizations share a similar approach to wellness, which will allow each person to achieve their health goals through coordinated, preventive health and wellness care and resources.”

The Waldorf clinic will be located at 1036 St. Nicholas Dr. Suite 101, Waldorf, MD 20603. The clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays 7a.m. to 5:30p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30a.m. to 7p.m. Each CoreLife clinic features a unique model that combines professionals in medicine, nutrition, exercise and behavior all located in a local, convenient and compassionate environment.

Like this: Like Loading...