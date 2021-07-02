Published by

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) –Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rainstorm in Washington.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a local hospital with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, said John Donnelly, assistant chief of D.C. Fire and EMS.

Four other construction workers were rescued from the debris shortly after the building about 5 miles (8 km) north of the Capitol came down at around 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), Donnelly said. Th…

