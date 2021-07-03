(Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach is one of 60 projects in 19 counties, to receive funding that include grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs.

Through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Fund, the Town will receive funding in the amount of $250,000, as requested by the Town through a competitive grant process, to aid in the rehabilitation of the Chesapeake Beach Dredge Material Placement Site. This site serves as a vital asset to maintaining the Fishing Creek channel for recreational boaters and commercial fishermen. This project will be funded in the current fiscal year and work is already underway within the Town to use these funds in preparation for the upcoming channel dredge and jetty wall rehabilitation project.

“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. Projects funded include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

These funds are made available primarily from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling. To read the Governors press release related to the Waterway Improvement Fund and for further information please click here.

