Budds Creek MD (7/3/21)- York Haven Pa’s Jason Covert drove to his first Late Model win of the season in last Saturday night’s 35-lap “Ernie Jones Memorial” at Potomac Speedway. The win for Covert, worth $3022, would be the 17th career win for the former four-time track champion.

Covert drew the pole for the start of the event and surged into the lead on the first lap. Dale Hollidge, in his first start driving the Lacey Racing no.45, slid into the runner-up spot on the 6th lap and ran Covert down. The duo would then put on another epic Potomac battle as they ran nose to tail for the duration with Covert squeaking out the win by a car length at the finish aboard his Cameron/Mann owned Rocket no.72.

“We’ve been running pretty good the last few weeks and that has given us a bunch of confidence,” Covert said in victory lane. “Everyone on this team has worked their guts out this year and it’s always special when we can win one at their home track.” Kenny Moreland, Sam Archer, and Brent Bordeaux would trail at the finish.

Derick Quade continued his stellar season with his 4th victory of 2021 in the companion 20-lap Limited Late Model feature. Quade darted from the pole with 5th starting Kyle Lear in tow. The pair would then race side by side the entire way with Quade scoring the hard-fought win by less than a car length steering his Longhorn no.74.

“That was one of the hardest races we’ve won,” Quade stated post-race. “The track was really rough tonight and Kyle made us work for it but I’m glad we were able to come out on top.” Brandon Long, Billy Tucker, and Dale Murphy completed the top five.

In support class action, current point leader PJ Hatcher drove to his 8th win of the season and career 23rd in the 15-lap Street Stock feature, Mikey Latham scored win number 3 and career win no.20 in the 15-lap Hobby Stock event, Dominic King made it 5 wins in 6 starts in the 15-lap U Car main with red hot Justin Hatcher notching his 5th win of the season in the nightcap 15-lap Strictly Stock contest.

Late Model feature finish

Jason Covert, Dale Hollidge, Kenny Moreland, Sam Archer, Brent Bordeaux, Jamie Lathroum

Limited Late Model feature finish

Derick Quade, Kyle Lear, Brandon Long, Billy Tucker, Dale Murphy, Danny Garrett, Jeff King, Jonny Oliver, James Snead

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Dylan Welsh, Ben Pirner, Mike Bladen, John Cobb, Stephen Hilgenberg, Deuce Wright, Walt Homberg

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mikey Latham, Greg Morgan, Eric Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, Austin Lathroum, Wyatt Hanson, Colin Long, Billy Crouse, Owen Lacey, Watson Gordon, Bobby Miexsall, Troy Kassiris, Mason Hanson

DNS-Stephen Suite

Strictly Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Scooter Tippett, Casey Sheckles, Daniel Knodle, Jayden Hatcher, Richie Gibson, John Hardesty, Stephen Suite, Greg Mattingly, Travis Dye, Brian Johnson, Nabil Guffey

U Car feature finish

Dominic King, Jason Penn, Seth Hood, Joe Beard, James Stonestreet, Kristy Whitehouse, Joey Suite, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Ashley Stansell, Mackenzie Smith, Emily Quade, Faith Lacey, Shelby Beale, Brook Bowles

