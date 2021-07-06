SOLOMONS, MD – June 24, 2021 – Summer is in full swing at the Calvert Marine Museum! Visit our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for a complete listing of activities and programs. The museum continues to operate with a timed entry system, with walk-ins welcome. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursdays, July 1 & 8 – Sea Squirts – Chesapeake 1, 2, 3 Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Fridays, July 2 & 16 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Take an evening sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s. Fee is $35 per person; adults only. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverage; select your choice of sandwich at registration. Preregister by noon on the Wednesday prior to each cruise at https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises .

Tuesdays, July 6 & 20 – Things that Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Join CMM educators for a morning of exploration, crafts, stories, and fun related to plants and pollinators. For ages 5-7. Capacity is limited and there is a $10 program fee. Registration will begin Monday, June 28. See our website for details.

Wednesdays, July 7 & 21 – Fossil Adventure Day 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Join a CMM educator for this fossil field program. Participants will learn about local Miocene fossils and explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. For ages 8-12. Capacity is limited and there is a $10 program fee. Registration will begin Monday, June 28. See our website for details.

Fridays, July 9 & 23 – Summertime Blues 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Join a CMM educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. For ages 8-12. Capacity is limited. $20 program fee includes child participant and one adult chaperone. Registration will begin on Monday, June 28. See our website for details.

Saturdays, July 10, 24, & 31 and Sunday, July 18 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5, please. Preregister by noon on the Friday before each cruise at https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises .

Saturday, July 10 – SHARKFEST Returns! 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Celebrate all things shark, all day, at CMM! Live sharks will be featured in the Corbin Nature Pavilion for viewing. Learn fascinating ‘sharktoids’, examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and take a picture in the life-size jaws of a Megalodon shark or in a real shark cage. View shark documentaries in the Harms Gallery throughout the day. Food and drink will be for sale on site. Complimentary museum passes will not be honored and strollers are not allowed in the museum for SHARKFEST. Museum admission applies; members are FREE.

Thursdays, July 15, 22 & 29 – Little Minnows – Chesapeake Bay Clean-up with ChessieFor preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, this program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, July 24 – Toy Boat Building1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Museum admission applies and a $2 donation per boat is requested. Capacity is limited and visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a timed entry system. Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free.

For more information about the museum, or to make a reservation for your next visit, please go to our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com . Keep up to date with the latest from CMM by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

