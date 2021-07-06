How can anyone resist this face????

Meet Dior who’s currently at Tri-County Animal Shelter and ready to find her new family. She’s just a young lady at approximately 10 months of age. She weighs about 50 lbs, has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Did you know Dior means “gift”? Because we think this is the perfect way to describe this zany, goofy lap dog. She will always keep you laughing, and you’ll never feel lonely with this gift of a dog around.





She’s well-mannered, loves to meet new friends, and seems curious and playful with other dogs in the shelter.

Did I mention her sweet face???? Please reach out to the shelter if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

