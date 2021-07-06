On Friday, July 2, 2021, a sanitary sewer overflow took place in the area of 19880 Piney Point Road, Valley Lee Maryland as the result of a sewer force main break.

Public contact of flood and any standing waters in the area of the above address & Wise Road should be avoided for 10 days. There is no threat or contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.

Like this: Like Loading...