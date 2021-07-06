While Maryland now has six casinos within its borders, we all know most of the best casinos in the US are in Las Vegas. Casino resorts on the Vegas Strip like the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, and the Venetian are world-famous. But there are several outstanding casinos in the world outside of Vegas. Here is a look at the very best ones.

SkyCity Auckland

In addition to a casino that offers more than 1,000 table games and 1,600 gaming machines, SkyCity Auckland features world-class restaurants, shopping, and live entertainment. Whether you enjoy playing craps, roulette, blackjack, or slot games, this vibrant New Zealand casino can cater to your needs.

But what makes SkyCity Auckland so special is that it is located at the base of the Sky Tower that dominates Auckland’s skyline. At 1,076 feet in height, the freestanding structure is the tallest in the southern hemisphere. You can even follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Tom Cruise by bungee jumping off the top of it. Afterward, if you are feeling too shaken up to return to the casino, you can always play games at an online casino in NZ from the comfort of your hotel room instead.

The Venetian Macao

The United States has Las Vegas, but China has the city of Macau. It is the largest gambling hub in Asia and is world-renowned for its luxury casino resorts. While Macau boasts other world-class casino resorts like Wynn Macau and Casino Lisboa, the largest and the best of the city’s casinos is undoubtedly The Venetian Macao.

However, The Venetian is actually owned by the Las Vegas Sands company and the casino is modeled on its sister Venetian casino resort in Vegas. The Venetian Macao consists of 550,000-square-feet, making it the second-largest casino in the world. The Venetian Macao is even the seventh-largest building on the planet, by floor area. The largest casino is Oklahoma’s WinStar World Casino. The Venetian Macao soars skywards with a slick and modern design. Inside, you will find a massive range of games, from roulette and baccarat to slot machines and video poker.

WinStar World Casino

Just because Las Vegas is the gambling capital of America, it does not mean the United States is not home to other amazing casino resorts, and the WinStar World Casino and Resort hands-down beats the likes of the Bellagio and Caesars Palace. As mentioned above, it is the largest casino in the world. The resort consists of more than 600,000 square feet.

Located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, the WinStar World Casino features nine different city-themed plazas. There are around 100 table games and a poker room with 55 tables. Furthermore, with 8,500 electronic games, the casino houses the most slot machines on the planet. The resort features numerous bars and restaurants that serve delicious beverages and gourmet food with bold and beautiful tastes. There is even an outdoor pool if you want to take a break from the casino floor.

Casino de Monte-Carlo

If there is one place that overtakes Las Vegas’ title of the gambling capital of the world, it is Monte Carlo in Monaco. The most luxurious casinos in the world are found in Monte Carlo. That should not be surprising seeing as 30% of Monaco’s population are millionaires. The jewel in the crown of Monte Carlo’s casinos is the Casino de Monte-Carlo. But you will probably never have a chance to visit unless you are a VIP.

Furthermore, the citizens of Monaco are actually forbidden from entering any of Monaco’s casinos! But there is no question that the Casino de Monte-Carlo is the most elegant and luxurious casino on the planet. The service is above five-star. As you would expect, you can find all manner of games from poker to baccarat to roulette.

