At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, an international cyber-attack was carried out against hundreds of businesses around the globe. The Town Office is open and doing its best to serve the residents.

The Town says that the data providers state no private information of customers was taken. The hackers sent ransomware to the systems that locked the users out and demanded Crypto in order to unlock them. However, the town says they will not pay.

The June quarterly utility bills will be delayed and customers will not be able to access the online utility portal.

The Town will make an announcement once systems are back up.

Residents are asked to contact 301-475-9791 if they have any questions.

