Calvert Library is excited to welcome Eco Adventures with Dr. Brady Barr to the library this summer! Dr. Barr will present “Tales from the Wild Side” virtually to the Calvert community on Wednesday, July 28, at 6 pm. Families can tune in to learn all about reptiles and their habitats on the library’s Facebook or YouTube pages or interact directly with the live show on Crowdcast at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/dr–brady-barr.

Owned by Nat Geo’s herpetologist/personality/book author-Dr. Brady Barr and marine biologist wife-Mei Len Sanchez-Barr, Eco Adventures provides a variety of hands-on conservation programs to inspire young conservationists. Part of their mission includes housing many rescued and displaced animals. Eco Adventures houses over 100 native and exotic animals on display and as animal ambassadors.

Dr. Brady Barr is a world-renowned scientist, National Geographic herpetologist, and Eco Adventure’s owner. He has visited over 100 countries all over the world in search of and sharing information about amazing creatures, through his television shows and award-winning books. He is the only person to have captured all 24 species of crocodilians. He is a dynamic speaker who loves to share his behind-the-scenes stories when filming his expeditions.

Eco Adventures is presented as part of Calvert Library’s #calvertREADS Summer 2021 Challenge. All ages are invited to register for the summer challenge and log their reading times via the library’s website or the Beanstack Tracker app on their mobile device. Our challenge is to log 1.5 million minutes from June 12-August 14 and all-time logged earns digital raffle tickets that can be entered for prize drawings from a children’s train table to a Nintendo Switch to loads of gift cards. Sandy Hunting, #calvertREADS team leader and public services librarian, reports that so far, Calvert County has logged over 490,000 minutes. Keep reading and logging!

For more information, check out the library’s website at calvertlibrary.info, visit any library location or call at 410-535-0291.

Like this: Like Loading...