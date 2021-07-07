Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering on-site registration assistance for families this month. From now until July 30, families who need help registering a child for elementary school can visit one of four schools for in-person registration help.

Parents can call the following school sites between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, to request help by phone or make an appointment to visit the school in person. Parents should contact the registration site listed for the school their child will attend in the fall. Spanish-speaking families in need of registration help can call the CCPS Spanish hotline at 240-523-3032.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School: 301-932-9603/301-753-1768 (for students attending Jenifer, William B. Wade, J.C. Parks, C. Paul Barnhart and Mary H. Matula elementary schools).

Eva Turner Elementary School (Transition School: 3155 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601): 301-885-0032/301-753-2087 (for students attending Turner, T.C. Martin, Malcolm, J.P. Ryon, Dr. Gustavus Brown and Mary B. Neal elementary schools).



Gale-Bailey Elementary School: 301-743-5491/301-753-1743 (for students attending Gale-Bailey, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, Indian Head, Dr. James Craik, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Walter J. Mitchell elementary schools).



William A. Diggs Elementary School: 301-638-7202/301-753-2081 (for students attending Diggs, Berry, Billingsley, Arthur Middleton and Dr. Samuel A. Mudd elementary schools).

In-person appointments will be made between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon at the sites listed above. Any parent enrolling a new student in a Charles County public middle or high school should call the zoned school for registration help.

CCPS has an online registration system in place for new students. At the time of registration, parents will need to know what school their child is zoned to attend. School zones are based on a child’s physical home address. CCPS has a school locator program on its website. Parents can use the system to review the school zones for their address. School Locator is available on the CCPS website here.

Parents with students already enrolled in CCPS can register another child for school using an active ParentVue account. The ParentVue login page is posted on the CCPS website here. An Online Registration menu tab option is in the upper right-hand corner of ParentVue. Click on the Online Registration tab to begin registration.

Parents new to the school system need to create a ParentVue account to register online and have a valid email address. Click here to create an account and start the registration process. New users must select the Create a New Account option.

The online registration process requires users to upload document copies and/or images of required documents. Once a registration is submitted by a parent, a CCPS staff member will review for required information and contact the parent if any information is missing.

More information about the online registration process is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration-ql. Parents with questions can also call 301-932-6610 and ask to speak to someone about online registration.

