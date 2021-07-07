On July 10, July 17, and July 24 at 5:00 p.m. young performers from the Charles County Youth Orchestra Chamber Music Festival will perform at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD. Performances by duos, trios, quartets, and quintets will showcase music learned at the Chamber Music Festival in the weeks leading up to these concerts. Music performed will include works by Beethoven, Mozart, Telemann, Bartok, and many others.

These concerts will be held at the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Cafritz Environmental Education Center, 2201 Bryan Point Road, Accokeek, Md., and are free and open to the public.

Last summer CCYO’s inaugural Chamber Music concert was also held at the Alice Ferguson Foundation. One student said that “The programming was really amazing. The music selections were very diverse, with baroque, classical, and contemporary pieces. It really helped me to learn to appreciate different genres of music. When I first listened to one of the pieces we had been given, I thought I wouldn’t like it, but as I started to learn the piece, I really grew to love it. Being open to different types of music is extremely important as a musician and will encourage us to further our knowledge on the ever-changing subject of music.” Blythe M.

Despite the inconveniences and difficulties of the 2020-2021 season, CCYO and its four ensembles have been very busy: they completed eight online orchestra concerts, two live concerts, performance labs once per month, and five masterclasses with world-class artists from the Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony and National Symphony in addition to weekly rehearsals.

Auditions for CCYO’s ensembles for the 2021-22 season will be held on September 18.

“We are delighted to be a part of Charles County Youth Orchestra’s concerts,” said Theresa Cullen, Alice Ferguson Foundation executive director. “Through our six decades of doing youth programs, we know how truly critical the arts and the outdoors are to the health and wellbeing of the next generation, and we are proud to support these talented young

musicians.” The Alice Ferguson Foundation programs connect thousands of students, educators, communities throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington,D.C. topromote heritage, arts, education, and environmental sustainability.

The Rotary Club of Charles County has generously underwritten this program so that student fees can remain low.

The Rotary Club of Charles County raises funds during its annual Lobster Festival, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 26th at the Charles County Fairgrounds. The Rotary Club of Charles County is a Community Service Organization made up of business people and professionals who uphold the high ethical values of Rotary.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...