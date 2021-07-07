A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical-storm-force winds are possible
somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours

  • LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    • St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties
  • WIND
    • LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
      • Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
    • THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY:       Potential for wind 39
      to 57 mph
      • PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
        force.
      • PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be
        underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.
      • ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind
        becomes hazardous.
    • POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
      • Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
        mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
      • Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
        uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
        are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
        over.
      • A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
        urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
        conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
      • Scattered power and communications outages.
  • STORM SURGE
    • No storm surge inundation forecast
    • THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY:       Little to no storm
      surge flooding
      • PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
        Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
        currents are possible.
      • PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
        are needed.
      • ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
        forecasts.
    • POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
      • Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
  • FLOODING RAIN
    • LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
      • Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
        higher amounts
    • THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY:       Potential for
      moderate flooding rain
      • PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
        moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
        are possible.
      • PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
        vulnerable to flooding.
      • ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
        action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
    • POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
      • Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
        and rescues.
      • Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
        swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
        especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
        creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow.
      • Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
        foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
        of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
        poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
        moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
        Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
        closures.
  • TORNADO
    • LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
      • Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
    • THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY:       Tornadoes not expected
      • PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
        with gusty winds may still occur.
      • PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
        against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
        tornado situation.
      • ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
    • POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
      • Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
