As a means to effectively combat food insecurity,theAmerigroupFoundationdonated a total of $40,000 to the Maryland Food Bankto supportthe food bank’s “Pantry on the Go” program, which works with various organizations to set up mobile pantries across the state.

“At Amerigroup, we are committed to materially and measurably improving the health and well-being of families and communities throughout Maryland,” said Lori Hammond, Amerigroup Maryland Director of Marketing. “By partnering with the Maryland Food Bank,we’re ableto ensure low-income residents who don’t have access to traditional pantries can still obtain food and resource donations.”

Between 2020 and 2021, the Maryland Food Bank hostedmore than 3,670Pantry-ontheGo events for their neighbors in underserved communities,distributing a total of 105,422 pounds of food (which translates to 87,851 meals) to approximately 3,200 families.This program continues to be one of the most effective and efficient ways to distribute nutritious food to families and communities in need safely.

“Food insecurity was a major issue before COVID-19, and now, as a result of the pandemic, many more people are unsure where their next meal will come from. However, with the help of the Amerigroup Foundation, we were able to efficiently adapt our distribution methods in compliance with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our clients, pantry coordinators, and volunteers,” said Carly Frank, Maryland Food Bank Director of the Strategic Partnerships.

