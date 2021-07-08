Published by

Reuters

By Diane Bartz, Paresh Dave and Karen Freifeld WASHINGTON/OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) –Thirty-seven U.S. state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday, alleging that it bought off competitors and used restrictive contracts to unlawfully maintain a monopoly for its app store on Android phones.

The allegations about Google’s Play Store stem from an investigation involving nearly every U.S. state that began in September 2019 and have already resulted in three other lawsuits against the company. The cases threaten to force major changes to how it generates billions of …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...