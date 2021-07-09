(PASADENA, MD, July 8 ,2021) — Several prominent members of the community have been appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation and began serving this year.

Noel Cervino, David Hunt and Delegate Edith J. Patterson were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board. Cervino is President and CEO of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Hunt is Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and Patterson represents Charles County’s District 28 in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Stacy Martin and Challie Samaras were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board. Martin is Vice President Business Banker for First Citizens Bank and Samaras is with Zachary’s Jewelers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, the nonprofit provides hospice and supportive care as well as bereavement services to residents of Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Like this: Like Loading...