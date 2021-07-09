LEONARDTOWN, MD– The Department of Recreation & Parks announces the 39thproduction of Summerstock Theater this July at Great Mills High School. This year’s production will beGilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance: A Live Concert Reading.

Showtimes for the production are Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and available online or at the Department of Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown. If tickets remain, they will also be available for purchase one hour before showtime at Great Mills High School.

For online ticket sales and show information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock. The Recreation & Parks main office is in the Patuxent Building at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown.

For additional information, please call 301-475-4200 ext. 1800. Follow St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

