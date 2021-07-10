LEONARDTOWN, MD– St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ (SMCPS) announces the opening of the SMCPS Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The SMCPS Virtual Academy will be open for any student that is currently enrolled in St. Mary’s County Public Schools or plans to enroll for the fall of 2021. The Virtual Academy will provide full-time, online instruction for students in grades 3-12. Using a blend of online educational technology tools and platforms, the Virtual Academy will provide students an opportunity to continue learning at home through a variety of synchronous, asynchronous, and blended approaches to the curriculum. Additionally, students in grades 9-12 will have the opportunity to create a hybrid schedule, attend some classes at the Tech Center or their home school, and enroll at the Virtual Academy for other coursework completion.

Ms. Maggie Giles, Academic Dean, says, “The Virtual Academy is going to offer students and families a choice and voice in their educational pathway. Online learning meets the needs of many of our learners. I am excited to be a part of this newest pathway for SMCPS students.”

More information on the Virtual Academy can be found by visiting schools.smcps.org/virtual. The first of three informational sessions will be held on July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Please join us via Zoom or in-person in the Board of Education Meeting Room, located at 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The Zoom link and information can be found by visiting the homepage of the SMCPS Virtual website. If you are ready to enroll your student, please do so by completing this registration form.

