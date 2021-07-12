Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry.

The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027. The team shed its previous nickname a year ago afte…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...