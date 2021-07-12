This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, July 12

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, July 13

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, July 14

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the northern “C” gate and southern (Building 101) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, July 15

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Friday, July 16

Testing at: EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station:

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

* EMCON Conditions: None

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Like this: Like Loading...