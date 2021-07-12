Lexington Park, MD- On July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, age 32 of Lexington Park, injured in the backyard of the residence.

The victim advised unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and assaulted him with bats and machetes. The victim ultimately jumped from an upstairs window, and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and personnel from Crime Lab responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Payne at 301-475-4200 Ext. 78010 or email: tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com . This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

