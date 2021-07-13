Sassy( 168630) has had a rough life, but she doesn’t let that get her down. She is the perfect example of a gentle giant.

She is slowly getting back to her original beautiful self but needs a permanent family that will love and cares for her as she deserves.

She is very sweet and somewhat shy but quickly wants to snuggle and gaze at you with those big eyes.

She is very quiet in her kennel. She walks well on a leash and is just a gentle giant of a girl. She reminds us of Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh!

Sassy is a tan and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 3 years old. She weighs about 80.1 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption. She is positive for the tick-borne disease and will require extra medical. A good quality diet and regular grooming will return this baby into the Queen she used to be.

If you want to help this young lady get her self-esteem and confidence back, make an appointment to meet her ASAP!

Please reach out to the shelter if you’re interested in scheduling an appointment to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

