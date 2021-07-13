Professor of Psychology Aileen Bailey attended the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) Teaching to Increase Diversity and Equity in STEM (TIDES) Institute held virtually on June 7-10, 2021.

On June 15–18, Assistant Professor of Psychology Gina Fernandez, Associate Professor of Psychology James Mantell, Associate Professor of Psychology Scott Mirabile, Associate Professor of Psychology Jennifer Tickle, and Associate Dean of Curriculum Christine Wooley attended the virtual AAC&U Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success. St. Mary’s College of Maryland was one of 61 institutions selected to participate in the event.

Finally, on June 22, Professor of Psychology Aileen Bailey and Assistant Professor of Psychology Gina Fernandez co-presented on behalf of the SMCM psychology team during a workshop entitled “Strategies for Successful Curricular Change to Provide Equity in Undergraduate Research Opportunities” which was organized as part of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) Virtual 2021 Centering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference.

Assistant Professor Gili Freedman, Assistant Professor of Psychology Ayse Ikizler, and Associate Professor James Mantell were co-authors on the work that Bailey and Fernandez presented. Other faculty presenters for the workshop were associated with the CUR Transformations Project either as principal investigators or as part of the chemistry department team from Bridgewater State University. The session had over 160 people in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...