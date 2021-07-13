July 13CommissionerMeeting Rollup

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognize National Park and Recreation Month by presenting a Proclamation to the Department of Recreation & Parks.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Circuit Court to apply for the Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement from the Maryland Department of Human Resources on behalf of the Circuit Court for Child Support Enforcement for $13,675 for FY2022.

The Department of Emergency Services requested Commissioner approval for an agreement between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the College of Southern Maryland to provide paramedic students with actual clinical experience required for a certificate. The Commissioners approved the request.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support Unit to share EMS resources in delivering emergency services in the county.

Proposed bylaws for the Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee were presented to and approved by the Commissioners.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a request from the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections to establish a third early voting center in the county.

The Department of Finance received approval from the Commissioners for a budget amendment to close the 2021 Capital Improvement Project Financial reserve and open the CIP FIN22 fund for funding needs for the fiscal year.

The Commissioners heard briefs from the Departments of Finance, Emergency Services, Public Works & Transportation, Information Technology, Recreation & Parks, and the Sheriff’s Office, MetCom, and the Health Department regarding requests for funding from the American Rescue Act for FY2022. A decision by the Commissioners on the requests will be made at the July 20, 20211, Commissioner Meeting.

The Commissioners adjourned their meeting and reconvened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear from County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. Dr. Brewster’s brief included information regarding ongoing COVID testing, vaccinations and community education.

Tonight, the Commissioners will receive comments from the community beginning at 6:30 p.m. during a Public Hearing from the Department of Human Resources for the proposed LOSAP 2021 Benefits Change. Then at 6:45 p.m., the Commissioners will host their second-quarter Public Forum to hear from the community. Public Forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

