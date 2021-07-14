UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland… West-central Calvert County in southern Maryland… Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Eastern Charles County in southern Maryland…

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waldorf to near Port Tobacco River to Dahlgren, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

* Locations impacted include… Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Hallowing Point, Golden Beach, Saint Charles, Wicomico, Huntingtown, Hughesville, Baden, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Aquasco, Bryantown, Benedict, Eagle Harbor, Bushwood and Clements.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

* severe thunderstorm warning for… Charles County in southern Maryland…

* until 530 pm edt.

* at 441 pm EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quantico, moving east at 20 mph. Hazard…60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Source…radar indicated.

Impact…damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

* locations impacted include… Waldorf, La Plata, Port Tobacco River, Saint Charles, Wicomico, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Bryantown, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Dentsville, Port Tobacco, White Plains, Ironsides, Ripley, Rison, Bel Alton, Nanjemoy And Pisgah.

Precautionary/preparedness actions...For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building

Like this: Like Loading...