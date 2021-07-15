Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is proud to announce that we are the first hospice in the nation to complete all four rings in the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s (NHPCO) Quality Connections program. Interim Executive Director Sarah Simmons, RN, MSN, CHPN shared the following thoughts with NHPCO for a press release: “While many quality metrics are focused primarily on medical and nursing care, we found tremendous value in the true interdisciplinary nature of the Quality Connections program. Completing all four rings requires representation of the full scope of services that are necessary to provide high-quality hospice care, and we are grateful to NHPCO for developing this program with a focus on the variety of interdisciplinary expertise that contributes to being a quality hospice provider.”

The four rings of the Quality Connections program are Education, Application, Measurement, and Innovation. NHPCO representatives shared: “Calvert Hospice made the commitment to continuous quality improvement when they enrolled in the Quality Connections program. They have actively pursued and participated in the rigors of the program to be the first participant to earn all four program rings. NHPCO commends the Calvert Hospice team for embracing the “True North” of the program and making quality a priority.”

We are so proud of our staff members who work hard every day to provide high-quality, compassionate care to the patients and families we serve. To learn more about hospice care in Calvert County, visit our website at calverthospice.org or call 410-535-0892. We are here to help when you need us the most.

