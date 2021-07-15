Leonardtown, MD– As the only Arts & Entertainment District in Southern Maryland, Leonardtown offers a rich experience in culture. Visitors can explore art galleries, see shows, take group or one-on-one art classes, and enjoy outdoor concerts and special events. All this and more will be explored in Leonardtown’s new monthly virtual show, Leonardtown A&E Artist Spotlight, the series.

In this exciting new show, brought to you by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and the Leonardtown Business Association, you will get to see a rare, personal glimpse into an artists’ world featuring: Special art exhibits and events, spotlights on talented local artists, viewings and stories about artists’ work, virtual tours of artists’ studios, art shares (learn about the inspiration and experiences that color their work), and more!



On the series premiere, we’ll introduce you to Eric Jackson, the talented local artist who created the beautiful butterfly banners and flags that mark the newest addition to Leonardtown – the Leonardtown Butterfly Trail. Learn about Eric and the inspiration behind his beautiful works of art that are on display along the Trail and see highlights from the Butterfly Trail ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Sunday, July 11th, on the premiere of Leonardtown A&E Artist Spotlight!

Tune in to see this exciting new show on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1 PM at visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae .

Like this: Like Loading...