With phase one of the Indian Head revitalization plan complete, all eyes are now on phase two to see what additional innovative projects are happening in Charles County.

Last fall, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the opening of the Velocity Center – a 13,000 square-foot space where students can interact, innovate, and conduct research with industry leaders and Navy scientists from the local Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head.

Now across the street, a renovation is underway by the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA), where a revamped shopping center will ultimately become a multi-use site for the association and will house the new Maryland Technology Center (MTC).

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and Maryland Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt recently visited the site to tour the second phase of the town’s revitalization. While there, the state announced a $250,000 grant for the Military Alliance Council, which will go towards USBTA’s renovations to form the MTC and attract new businesses and additional jobs to the area. Later that day, the college and USBTA signed an MOU to strengthen their partnership and work together to boost economic growth throughout the region.

According to G. S. Proctor & Associates, while USBTA’s mission is to provide training opportunities with emerging technologies, the MTC will be the first-of-its-kind by uniting top academic, industry, and government organizations and developing new technology to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security. MTC will also support more than 3,000 bomb techs and public safety personnel at home and abroad, and will be known as a Center of Excellence for Bomb Disposal Technology Development, Research and Training.

In addition to these efforts, four businesses plan to have a presence at the MTC once it is operational, including Applied Research Associates; MithiX Pro; Detectachem; and Med-Eng, which will support technology research and training for national defense interests. The facility is expected to create more than 150 new tech jobs over the next three years.



This opportunity is one of several transformative projects being worked on in Southern Maryland. Learn about the innovation district forming in St. Mary’s County.

