St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s highly anticipated Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled for July 30-31, is open for registration.

This year marks the 48th running of the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay and one of the biggest celebrations of sailing around. The race starts from Maryland’s current capital city in Annapolis to its first capital city in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Race sailors start at Dahlgren, Southern Race sailors start at Fishing Bay, and Solomons Race sailors start at Solomons to sail to St. Mary’s City.

At the finish line, College faculty, staff, alumni, and other members of the campus community will greet race participants to shore for a celebration including a waterfront crab feast and barbecue, Governor’s Cup Awards Ceremony, and music provided by a DJ.

Qualified sailors interested in participating in the race can register online at the official Gov’ Cup website, www.smcm.edu/events/govcup. Submit a completed entry along with a $120 entry fee no later than July 23 at 5 p.m.

For information about the event, visit www.smcm.edu/events/govcup or email govcup@smcm.edu.

