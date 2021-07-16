The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools approved the appointment of eight central office and school administrators at the meeting held on July 15, 2021.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are extremely excited to promote and employ this talented group of leaders.There are no great schools without great leaders, and this group will have a major impact on student success.”

The administrative appointments are:

JacquelynJacobsfrom Supervisor of Digital Learning, Professional Development, and New Teachers to Director of System and Instructional Performance



Ms. Jacobs has served in her current supervisory position since 2014. She began her career as a math teacher at Southern Middle School in 1994 and later served as a learning specialist, dean, and vice principal prior to joining the Department of Instruction, where she has been the Coordinator and then Supervisor of Mathematics. Ms. Jacobs received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Frostburg State University in 1994 and her Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from McDaniel College in 2004.

Matt Poteetfrom Supervisor of Information Technology to Director of Information Technology

Mr. Poteet received his Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Science in 1996 and his Master of Science in Human Resource Development in 2006, both from Towson University. He began his teaching career at Southern Middle School and then moved to Patuxent High School. In 2005, he transferred to the Department of Information Technology as a teacher specialist and currently serves as a supervisor in that department.

Brittni Sammons from Inclusive Program Specialist to Supervisor of Instructional Performance

Ms. Sammons began her career as a special educator for Calvert County Public Schools in 2002. She served as an assistant principal at Calvert High School until 2016, when she became the Inclusive Programming Specialist in the Department of Special Education. Ms. Sammons received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maine of Farmington in 2002 and her Master of Arts in Administration and Supervision in 2011 from Notre Dame University of Maryland.

Margo Grossfrom Assistant Principal at Mt. Harmony Elementary School to Supervisor of Special Education

Ms. Gross has served Calvert County Public Schools as a classroom teacher, dean of students, and most recently assistant principal at Mt. Harmony Elementary School. Ms. Gross received her Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Trinity College in 2003 and her Bachelor of Science in 1998 from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

Elizabeth Megonigalfrom Dean of Students at Northern Middle School to Assistant Principal at Mt. Harmony Elementary School

Ms. Megonigal received her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia in 1986 and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in 2001 from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. She began in Calvert County as a chemistry teacher at Huntingtown High School before moving to Northern Middle School as the dean of students.

Eric Ruffofrom Assistant Principal at Calvert Elementary School to Principal at Huntingtown Elementary School

Mr. Ruffo has served in the position of assistant principal at Calvert Elementary and Sunderland Elementary Schools since 2012. Prior to that, he served as a pupil personnel worker and a school counselor after teaching fifth grade at Windy Hill Elementary School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and his Master of Education from Loyola College in Maryland.



Michele Schmidtfrom Mathematics Core Lead at Huntingtown High School toAssistant Principal at Huntingtown High School

Ms. Schmidt is currently the mathematics core lead at Huntingtown High School after teaching at both Plum Point Middle School and Plum Point Elementary School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a concentration in mathematics in 1997 from the University of Maryland, College Park and her Master of Science in Administration, Supervision, Curriculum, and Instruction in 1999 from Western Maryland, now McDaniel, College.

Krysten Sneadefrom a Coordinator in Prince George’s County to Assistant Principal at Calvert Elementary School

Ms. Sneade began her career with Calvert County Public Schools as a substitute teacher in 2008. She became an adaptive physical educator for Prince George’s County Public Schools and most recently oversaw regional program staff. She received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2011 and her Master of Arts in Leadership in Special Education in 2017 from Notre Dame University of Maryland.

