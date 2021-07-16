(July 15, 2021, New York) – Today the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) named the league’s Player and Pitcher of the Month of June (an opening week at the end of May included).

York Revolution catcher Carlos Castro is June’s Player of the Month. The nine-year pro baseball veteran and the Dominican Republic native was among the top 5 in the league in hits, triples, RBI, total bases, slugging, average, and on-base plus slugging. Castro, 26, ended June with 8 home runs, 2 triples, 4 doubles, 29 RBIs, and a .449 batting average.

Blue Crabs’ player coach Daryl Thompson was named the league’s Pitcher of the Month for his June showing. Over six games and 43 innings pitched, Thompson walked only four and ended the month tied for the most wins. He finished June with a one-run complete game against the York Revolution, a 3.35 ERA, and 30 strikeouts.

“Castro and Thompson exemplified the quality and strength of players from the Atlantic League all month long,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “We’re fortunate to have them in the league and are happy to recognize their achievements so far.”

