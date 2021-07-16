“Today, is truly a bittersweet day.

Just moments ago,a jury found Jarrod Ramoscriminally responsiblefor murdering John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith – ourGuardians of the First Amendment.

It’s been more than three years since Jarrod Ramos intentionally and methodically entered the Capital Gazette suite located at 888 Bestgate Road and executed a revengeful act against innocent victims. In a matter of minutes, he robbed thefamilies of more hugs and kisses and friendsof more priceless moments but most importantly, each and every one of them of more time. Their loss will forever impact our community but their words and legacy will always remain.

To John, Rob, Gerald, Wendi and Rebecca, we thank you for your bravery, trust and commitment to our community. You will never be forgotten.

I would like to thank my co-counsel David Russell for his contributions to this verdict, the State’s Attorney’s Office for their support, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Department, Annapolis Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Dr. Gregory Saathoff, doctors from Maryland Department of Health but most importantly I would like to thank the loved ones of the victims and the survivors for trusting me in seeking justice for their family and friends.”

Like this: Like Loading...