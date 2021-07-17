(Lancaster, PA, July 16th, 2021) Despite tossing seven brilliant innings on Friday night, Daryl Thompson received the loss against the Lancaster Barnstormers in a series opener. The Blue Crabs weren’t able to pull through despite a plethora of opportunities, stranding six runners on base in the final three innings, losing 5-4.

Both Thompson (L, 4-2) and Dominic DiSabatino (W, 6-3) for Lancaster were masterful in a series-opening pitcher’s duel. A two-run Joe DeLuca homer in the second inning accounted for half of the runs through five and one-half innings, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Thompson ran into trouble when ten-year MLB veteran, Alejandro De Aza singled on a bunt, and Anthony Peroni put two in scoring position with a double. A Josh McAdams error allowed the bases to load with one out before back-to-back singles plated a trio of Barnstormers. Two of the three runs in the innings would go down as unearned, and Lancaster secured a 4-3 lead they’d never surrender.

In the top of the seventh inning, Southern Maryland loaded the bases but left three stranded when McAdams struck out swinging. After the Stormers brought home an insurance run in the eighth, Southern Maryland put together a promising ninth inning.

With no outs, Southern Maryland loaded the bases, trailing 5-3. Despite scoring one run on a wild pitch, the heart of the Blue Crabs lineup, Alex Crosby, Josh McAdams, and Joe DeLuca each struck out, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth.

Gabriel Moya (S, 1) suffocated Southern Maryland en route to a 5-4 victory, but the Blue Crabs will look to respond with Kolton Mahoney on the mound in game two of a three-game set tomorrow.

