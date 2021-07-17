PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –July 16, 2021–Stay active this fall with sports offered through the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation. Hit the field for soccer or youth field hockey, or grab a group of friends and sign up for co-rec softball.

Youth Soccer

Separate soccer divisions are offered for boys and girls in pre-K through grade 12. Cost is $41 per player for the pre-K and kindergarten divisions and $67 for players in first through 12th grade. Residents can choose the south, central or northern district for practice and games during sign-up. Registration closes Friday, Aug. 6, or when divisions are full. Volunteer coaches are needed for all divisions.

Youth Field Hockey

Registration for youth field hockey is currently open through mid-August for children in grades two through eight. All games will be played on Sundays at Hallowing Point Park and teams will practice twice a week. The registration fee is $71 per player. All players must provide their own protective eyewear, shin guards, mouthpieces, and sticks.

Adult Co-rec Softball

Co-rec softball games are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Hallowing Point Park or Dunkirk District Park. The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, Aug. 5.

The cost per team is $520 and is due at registration. The fee covers umpires, balls, scorebooks, and trophies for each division winner. Teams will play a minimum 18-game schedule and a double-elimination tournament will be held at the end of the season.

To register for a Parks & Recreation activity, visit online or email the Office of Sports, Community, and Well-Being at sports@calvertcountymd.gov.

For a coaching application, or for more information, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FallSports. Citizens can also visit the Parks & Recreation main office located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick or any county community center to register.

For updates on Calvert County Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures, and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.

Like this: Like Loading...