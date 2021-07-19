PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 19, 2021 – The Calvert County Government Procurement Office will host a surplus yard sale Friday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items for sale include desks, file cabinets, chairs, and more.

Items will be priced from $1 to $5 and may be purchased with cash or check. All items purchased must be picked by 4 p.m. on July 30.

The event will be held rain or shine at the County Services Plaza located at 150 Main St. in Prince Frederick. For more information, contact the Procurement Office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2289 or by email at Procurement@calvertcountymd.gov.

