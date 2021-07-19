Budds Creek MD (7/16/21)- Kyle Lear took full advantage of his front-row starting spot to score his second win of the season in last Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model feature at Potomac Speedway.

The win for Lear, steering his infamous Rocket no.151, would be his 25th career division win and fourth overall of the 2021 season. As Lear set the pace, Brandon Long and Sam Archer battled for second with Long prevailing at the finish. “We seem to be getting in a rhythm and I hope we can keep it going,” Lear stated post-race. “My mom and dad are here tonight and it’s pretty special to win with them being here.” Archer settled for third with current point leader Billy Tucker and Dale Murphy completing the top five.

Megan Mann stayed as hot as the weather as she rolled to her second win of the season in the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature. Mann shot from her second starting spot into the lead but would have to repel the repeated advances of current point leader and defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton to post the popular win aboard her Rocket no.55.

“Jeremy is hands down the best driver in the class this season and it’s a great feeling to beat him,” Mann emphasized from victory lane. “I have to thank my mom and dad and all our sponsors, it’s been a great season.” Greg Carrico, Ed Pope Jr, and Ben Scott trailed at the finish.

In support class action, Deuce Wright drove to his 2nd win of the season in a thrilling 15-lap Street Stock feature, Mikey Latham scored to his 4th win of the season and career 21st in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, Justin Bottorf claimed his 3rd of 2021 in the 15-lap Roadster feature with Justin Hatcher rolling to his second straight, and 6th of the season in the nightcap 15-lap Strictly Stock contest.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Lear, Brandon Long, Sam Archer, Billy Tucker, Dale Murphy, Jeff King, Wayne Bryant, Chuck Cox, Ray Ciccarelli

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Megan Mann, Jeremy Pilkerton, Greg Carrico, Ed Pope Jr, Ben Scott

DNS-Bo Lollar

Street Stock feature finish

Deuce Wright, PJ Hatcher, Walt Homberg, Stevie Gingery, Ben Pirner, John Cobb, Steve Hilgenberg, Mike Bladen

DNS-Scotty Nelson

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mikey Latham, Austin Lathroum, Troy Kassirs, James Rainey, Wyatt Hanson, Hilton Pickerel, Casey Sheckles, Owen Lacey, Mason Hanson, Erik Hanson, Colin Long, Stephen Suite

DNS-Billy Crouse

Strictly Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Casey Sheckles, John Hardesty, Daniel Knodle, Brian Johnson, Richie Gibson, Eric Huntington, Jim Hardesty, Natalie Davis, Jayden Hatcher, Scooter Tippett, Nabil Guffey, Travis Dye, Greg Mattingly

Roadster feature finish

Justin Bottorf, Kelly Crouse, Jason Penn, John Burch, Joey Suite, Emily Quade, Richard Inscoe, Tim Steele, Brian Cusick, Joseph Beard, James Stonestreet, Jason Jarvis

