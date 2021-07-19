This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Monday, July 19

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, July 20

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, July 21

Testing at: EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station:

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, July 22

Testing at: Main Range/EEA/PRTR River Operations

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None

Friday, July 23

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

Like this: Like Loading...